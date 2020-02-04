Jennifer Lopez steals the show at Super Bowl Halftime Show; Samantha Akkineni dares anyone to call her 'aunty'
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020. The two gorgeous ladies left everyone aww with their shimmery looks as they took the house down. Many international celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others were left speechless post Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's mind-blowing performance at the recent event. South queen Samantha Akkineni also could not keep calm and reacted to JLo's dance performance from the halftime show. The event took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020
. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020
They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020
JLo's fiance took to his Instagram and gushed about his lady love's performance. A-Rod posted a video cheering for Jennifer. He captioned it, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!"
Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the South actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Jaanu. It is the official remake of Tamil film, 96; the upcoming Telugu film stars Sharwanand in the male lead.
Add new comment