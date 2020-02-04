Jennifer Lopez steals the show at Super Bowl Halftime Show; Samantha Akkineni dares anyone to call her 'aunty'

Many international celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were left speechless after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's mind-blowing performance at the recent Super Bowl event. South queen Samantha Akkineni also could not keep calm and reacted to JLo's dance performance from the halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire with their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020. The two gorgeous ladies left everyone aww with their shimmery looks as they took the house down. Many international celebrities including Jonas and others were left speechless post Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's mind-blowing performance at the recent event. South queen Samantha Akkineni also could not keep calm and reacted to JLo's dance performance from the halftime show. The event took place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Gushing about the singers, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "We bow down". In her next Instagram story, the Jaanu actress dared for anyone to call her 'aunty'. She captioned it, "Anyone wanna call her aunty?....I dare ya." Meanwhile, many international celebrities took to social media and reacted to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's stage performance. Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Pink and Khloe Kardashian took to social media to bow down to Jennifer and Shakira.

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

JLo's fiance took to his Instagram and gushed about his lady love's performance. A-Rod posted a video cheering for Jennifer. He captioned it, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!"

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the South actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Jaanu. It is the official remake of Tamil film, 96; the upcoming Telugu film stars Sharwanand in the male lead.

