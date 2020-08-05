  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jersey actor Nani says he did not rehearse for THIS emotional scene from the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial

Nani reportedly stated that he did not rehearse for an emotional scene from the film Jersey. This scene is where the lead actor's character gets selected to play in the Ranji team.
8863 reads Mumbai
nani,South,JerseyJersey actor Nani says he did not rehearse for THIS emotional scene from the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The southern actor Nani who is fondly known as Natural Star in the south film industry, reportedly stated that he did not rehearse for an emotional scene from the film. This scene is where the lead actor's character gets selected to play in the Ranji team and his goes to a railway station. The character expresses his emotions of joy and thrill in a high-strung scene. The lead star of Jersey, has reportedly said that he did not rehearse for this particular scene and only followed what was told to him.

The southern actor Nani will be seen in the lead in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish. The upcoming drama will see the Natural Star Nani in a challenging role. Previously, it was reported that the southern star will once again collaborate with his Jersey director, Gowtam Tinnanuri for an upcoming film. The south flick Jersey was among the blockbuster films of 2019. The film received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. The film also made tremendous box office collections.

Now, all eyes are on the south actor Nani. The actor will also feature in the upcoming thriller called V. This film will also feature actor Sudheer Babu. The action thriller's first look was unveiled by the makers. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see Nani in his upcoming films.

(ALSO READ: Nani to work with his Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for an upcoming film soon?)

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement