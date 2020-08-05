Jersey actor Nani says he did not rehearse for THIS emotional scene from the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial

Nani reportedly stated that he did not rehearse for an emotional scene from the film Jersey. This scene is where the lead actor's character gets selected to play in the Ranji team.

The southern actor Nani who is fondly known as Natural Star in the south film industry, reportedly stated that he did not rehearse for an emotional scene from the film. This scene is where the lead actor's character gets selected to play in the Ranji team and his goes to a railway station. The character expresses his emotions of joy and thrill in a high-strung scene. The lead star of Jersey, has reportedly said that he did not rehearse for this particular scene and only followed what was told to him.

The southern actor Nani will be seen in the lead in the upcoming film called Tuck Jagadish. The upcoming drama will see the Natural Star Nani in a challenging role. Previously, it was reported that the southern star will once again collaborate with his Jersey director, Gowtam Tinnanuri for an upcoming film. The south flick Jersey was among the blockbuster films of 2019. The film received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. The film also made tremendous box office collections.

Now, all eyes are on the south actor Nani. The actor will also feature in the upcoming thriller called V. This film will also feature actor Sudheer Babu. The action thriller's first look was unveiled by the makers. The fans and film audiences are very eager to see Nani in his upcoming films.

(ALSO READ: Nani to work with his Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri for an upcoming film soon?)

Share your comment ×