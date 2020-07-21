Jersey, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Taxiwaala: 7 Telugu movies being remade in Bollywood

While we wonder if Bollywood is running out of original ideas, let’s take a look at 7 Telugu movies including Jersey, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which are being remade in Bollywood.

Remakes and sequels are the rage and of late, a lot of South Indian films, especially Telugu movies are being remade in Hindi. The trend of remakes has taken over in the film industry. Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy remake in Hindi titled Kabir Singh was a huge success and managed to earn phenomenal at the box office. The film starred in the lead role. Well, the exchange of remakes and South Indian actors stepping into Bollywood has worked in a good way for both the film industries. While we wonder if Bollywood is running out of original ideas, let’s take a look at 7 Telugu movies, which are being remade in Bollywood.

1. HIT: It was recently announced, Vishwak Sen’s HIT is now being remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. "It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju," Rajkummar said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

2. Jersey: Nani’s sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The project went on floors earlier this year and Shahid has already shot a major portion of the upcoming film. Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and it features Shraddha Srinath in the female lead role. For the Hindi version, Mrunal Thakur will be seen as the female lead in Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

3. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: As earlier we revealed, Kartik Aaryan will be stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the remake of the Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will produce the film.

4. Taxiwaala: Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwaala is one of the successful Telugu films and this is also being remade in Bollywood. Yes, the upcoming remake is titled Khaali Peeli, and will star Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. After Arjun Reddy’s remake, fans are eagerly looking forward to know if the Hindi version of Taxiwaala can create the same magic. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is being bankrolled by Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar.

5. Brochevarevarura: Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satyadev Kancharana starrer Brochevarevarura is being remade in Hind and reportedly, producer Abhishek Nama has bagged the rights for the same. The orignal version was directed by Vivek Athreya but yet there has been no news if he will also take over the Hindi version. Sunny Deol’s son Karan will make a mark with this film in Bollywood.

6. DJ: Another big remake! will step into Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). As earlier we revealed, Sid has loved his part in the film but the makers are still in discussion regarding it and an official confirmation might be made soon.

A source informs us, "Sidharth will mostly step into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the Hindi adaptation of his Telugu hit DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). Sid was approached by the makers a few weeks before the lockdown began but once the Corona outbreak happened, they couldn't lock the deal. They have been in constant touch and when the film is readied to be remade in Hindi, it will star him in the lead.”

7. Mathu Vadalara: Mathu Vadalara, which released in 2019 is currently in the scripting process. Director Ritesh Rana is planning to helm the remake version as well.

