Jersey deleted scene: Nani’s Arjun delivers emotional monologue as Sarah’s father confronts him to give up cricket

One of the best movies in Natural Star Nani’s filmography is the 2019 film Jersey, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. This sports drama film had many powerful scenes that left a lasting impression, but there was a deleted scene that captured the same essence and emotional impact.

In an unseen scene from Jersey, we see Nani’s character Arjun walking out of his cricket training session. As he walks out, he is confronted by his father-in-law, Paul, played by Sanjay Swaroop. In a moment of back-and-forth between their dynamic relationship, Nani delivers an outstanding performance.

What is the deleted scene from Nani’s Jersey?

In the scene, we see Sarah’s father, Paul, waiting for Arjun in the parking area to talk to him. When Arjun approaches, Paul reveals that he saw Arjun in a magazine and discredits his decision to return to playing cricket.

Further ridiculing the lack of elder influence in their personal lives, Paul offers Arjun Rs 50,000 to settle his court dispute and return to his government job. He adds that his financial help is not for Arjun’s well-being but for the sake of his daughter and grandson, so they can lead a better life.

Additionally, Paul mocks Arjun’s dream of playing for the Indian cricket team and asks him to come back to reality. In response, Arjun questions why Paul doesn’t believe in his dreams.

Sarah’s father retaliates by saying that while it’s important to recognize the value of certain pursuits, it’s equally crucial to know when to stop chasing them. He adds that although Arjun is knowledgeable about cricket, that doesn’t mean he can pursue it at any age.

In an emotional monologue, Arjun responds, “I don’t know if this is a dream or reality, but I just started living. Let me live. Like you said, I only know about playing cricket. Let me play, I know how to take care of my wife and son.”

As Arjun walks away from his father-in-law, Paul begins to ridicule him once again, calling him arrogant. He adds that Arjun’s potential and talent have limits and that he will always be a loser in life.

More about Jersey

Jersey is a 2019 sports drama flick featuring Nani in the lead role with Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, and many more playing key roles. The movie follows the life of Arjun, a man in his mid-30s who decides to get back into the world of cricket after abandoning it during his latter years.

With the goal of playing for the Indian cricket team, Arjun reenters the game, leaving us to wonder if he will achieve his dream and if he can gift his son a jersey of Team India.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie was remade in Hindi under the same name, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.

