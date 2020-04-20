Jersey star Nani and Tamil actor Vishal's film with Yatra director shelved? Find Out

Now, the latest news update on the Natural star Nani, state that he did not agree with the film's script which was expected to be a multi-starrer.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Gang Leader star Nani's film with Tamil actor Vishal has been shelved. The film was meant to be helmed by director Mahi V Raghav. The director is known for his film Yatra. Now, the latest news update on the Natural star state that he did not agree with the film's script which was expected to be a multi-starrer. Now, there are reports that the film might be shelved after Nani chose to drop the film.

The actor Nani will be seen in the upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish. The first look of the southern flick Tuck Jagadish was unveiled some time back and the fans gave it a thumbs up. The film audiences and fans of the lead actor Nani were very excited to see the first look of the Shiva Nirvana directorial. The film is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. If reports are to be believed then Nani plays a very unique character in Tuck Jagadish.

The actor celebrated one year of his iconic film, Jersey. This film had proved to be a blockbuster hit and the fans also took to their social media platforms to share their joy of seeing the film complete one year. Jersey is being remade in Hindi with Bollywood actor playing the role originally essayed by Natural Star Nani. Now, the fans are waiting for an update on the south flick Tuck Jagadish which has Nani playing the lead.

