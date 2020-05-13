Jersey star Nani shares a candid picture of himself & the fans just can't stop drooling over it; Take a look

The latest picture of Nani has sent the fans in a tizzy as the Gang Leader star looks very handsome and dapper. Check it out.

The Jersey actor Nani has shared a candid picture of himself on Instagram and the fans are going gaga over it. The latest picture of Nani has sent the fans in a tizzy as the Gang Leader star looks very handsome and dapper. Nani is seen donning a white coloured t-shirt and is all smiles in the happy picture. On the work front, Nani is looking forward to his film called V. The film V will also feature south actor Sudheer Babu in the role of a police officer. The upcoming thriller V is expected to showcase Natural Star Nani in a negative role.

The first look of the Mohan Krishna Indraganti directorial is very intriguing and the fans gave it a thundering response. Nani's first look from the south film is very dark and has left the fans guessing about the character he is playing. The news reports state that Nani will be locking horns with the police officer's character which will be essayed by Sudheer Babu. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The work on all the films across the globe has come to a complete halt, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Nani's post:

The filmmakers are hoping to kick start the filming work on the respective projects after the lockdown is over. Makers of all the films across the world have postponed the release of their films as cinemas have been shut down owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

