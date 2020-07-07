Jersey star Nani shares fun throwback PHOTOS as his film Ninnu Kori completes 3 years

The lead actor of the Shiva Nirvana directorial, Ninnu Kori shared some fun photos on his Twitter account from the film. The southern film also featured actors like Nivetha Thomas, Aadhi Pinisetty, Murali Sharma and Tanikella Bharani.

The Shiva Nirvana directorial Ninnu Kori has completed 3 glorious years since its release. The film Ninnu Kori featured Nani as Uma Masheswara Rao. The lead actor of the Shiva Nirvana directorial, Ninnu Kori shared some fun photos on his Twitter account from the film. The southern film also featured actors like Nivetha Thomas, Aadhi Pinisetty, Murali Sharma and Tanikella Bharani. The fans and followers of the southern star Nani were delighted to see the throwback photos from the Ninnu Kori filming days. On the work front, the south star Nani will be seen in the upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish.

The makers of the south flick had released the first look poster of the film. The first look poster features the lead actor in formal attire as he tries to tuck in his shirt. The fans and followers of the Jersey actor were delighted to see the first look poster of the southern film. The fans are now waiting for an update on Tuck Jagadish. The actor Nani who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account, will also feature in a challenging role in the action thriller titled V.

Check out Nani's photos

The south film also features, Sudheer Babu as a cop. The throwback photos from Ninnu Kori days are totally winning the internet, and the fans are thankful to Nani for sharing the fun photos on Twitter. Now, the fans are waiting for Nani to get back on the big screen.

