Jigarthanda 2 CONFIRMED: Karthik Subbaraj makes an announcement as the first instalment completes 8 years

Director Karthik Subbaraj has finallly confirmed the sequel to his 2014 action comedy Jigarthanda as the film completes 8 years of release. He took to Twitter and dropped a video hinting that the Jigarthanda 2 is in works. He wrote, "#8yearsofJigarthanda And.....".

