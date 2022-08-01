Jigarthanda 2 CONFIRMED: Karthik Subbaraj makes an announcement as the first instalment completes 8 years

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has confirmed the sequel to his 2014 action comedy Jigarthanda as the film completes 8 years of release.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 01, 2022 01:39 PM IST  |  13.2K
Jigarthanda 2 CONFIRMED
Jigarthanda 2 CONFIRMED: Karthik Subbaraj makes an announcement as the first instalment completes 8 years
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Director Karthik Subbaraj has finallly confirmed the sequel to his 2014 action comedy Jigarthanda as the film completes 8 years of release. He took to Twitter and dropped a video hinting that the Jigarthanda 2 is in works. He wrote, "#8yearsofJigarthanda And.....".

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's reaction as Charmme Kaur's dog enjoys 'Waat Laga Denge' song will melt your heart

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!