Jigarthanda Double X event: Karthik Subbaraj says ‘I hope this film will give me a big hit after Petta’

Karthik Subbaraj is currently gearing up for the release of his movie, Jigarthanda Double X. At a recent event for Jigarthanda Double X, director Karthik Subbaraj expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone present, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting cinematic venture. During the event, the filmmaker thanked everyone for their support and encouragement.

In his address, Karthik Subbaraj said, "Hello everyone, I am delighted to stand on this stage today. I have high hopes that this film will bring me a significant success, akin to Petta. I remember visiting Satyam Theatre for the audio launch of Pizza, and Jigarthanda Double X gives me a similar feeling now. I extend my sincere thanks to all the talented individuals who contributed to this film. I won't delve into many details about the movie itself, as I believe the story will speak for itself.”

The filmmaker added, “I want to express my gratitude to Stonebench Films and Kathiresan sir for their unwavering support. Just as Santhosh Narayanan mentioned, this film has turned out exceptionally well. I would also like to thank our friends from the journalism community. We eagerly anticipate your support and encouragement."

Jigarthanda Double X first single

Earlier today, Jigarthanda Double X’s first song Maamadura was released on YouTube. The release of this track was done by music composer-actor G V Prakash Kumar, with the release taking place at 12:12 pm.

Moreover, stars such as SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, and music director Santhosh Narayanan graced the event with their presence, further heightening the excitement surrounding the film.

About Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is an eagerly awaited Indian Tamil-language film that falls within the realms of period action and comedy. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the production team including Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Alankar Pandian, and S. Kathiresan, collaborating under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creation, and Invenio Origin.

Serving as a standalone prequel to the 2014 hit Jigarthanda, this film stars the dynamic duo of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The music, featuring a captivating soundtrack and compelling background score, is orchestrated by the maestro Santhosh Narayanan. The film's visual storytelling is brought to life through the lens of cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, and the editing prowess of Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Jigarthanda Double X is undoubtedly a project that has piqued the curiosity of movie enthusiasts. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

