Jigarthanda Double X First Review OUT: Dhanush heaps praise on Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer

Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film, Jigarthanda Double X is all set to hit the theaters on November 10th. The film which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

With the film being just hours away from its release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Now, actor Dhanush, who has collaborated with Karthik Subbaraj in the 2021 film Jagame Thandhiram, took to social media to share his experience after watching the film.

Dhanush compliments team Jigarthanda Double X

Taking to his social media, the Thiruchithrambalam actor revealed that he had watched Jigarthanda Double X. He praised the helmer and the two lead actors, and even called Raghava Lawrence a revelation. He also praised music director Santhosh Narayanan. The actor wrote on his X:

“Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become a usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation. @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of d film steals your heart. All the best to the cast and crew”

Check out the post below:

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Karthik Subbaraj has described Jigarthanda Double X as a “Pandian Western”. Raghava Lawrence plays a hardened gangster in the film, who goes by the name of Caesar, while SJ Suryah plays an aspiring filmmaker, who has been an assistant director to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The film also features Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, and many more in prominent roles.

Jigarthanda Double X has been produced by Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins, while the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also marks the seventh collaboration between the two.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush will next be seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller. The film is set to release during Pongal, 2024, and features an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more. It was also revealed that the film will be released in three parts.

Apart from that Dhanush is also making his second directorial venture, which would also mark his 50th project in the film industry, tentatively titled D50. It is understood that the film will feature Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali and more in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Sundeep Kishan shares glimpse of his intense character from Dhanush’s Captain Miller amidst new release date