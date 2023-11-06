Jigarthanda Double X: Karthik Subbaraj REACTS to Varun Dhawan’s words about Raghava Lawrence starrer

Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah starrer Jigharthanda Double X is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which featured Siddharth and Bobby Simhaa in the lead roles. Now, in the latest update, Varun Dhawan has released the Hindi trailer of Jigharthanda Double X via social media.

As the release date of the film approaches, the hype surrounding the film is increasing as well. Earlier on Saturday, the makers had released the Tamil and Telugu trailers of the film.

Taking to his X, Varun Dhawan shared the trailer of Jigharthanda Double X and wrote: “#JigarthandaDoubleX looks like an absolute firecracker. Big treat awaiting the audience this Diwali. @karthiksubbaraj has always been an exciting filmmaker, wish him the best”

See the Jigharthanda Double X trailer below

Karthik Subbaraj was quick to respond to Varun Dhawan, and he thanked the Bhediya actor for his wishes and support. He also extended his gratitude for releasing the trailer.

More about Jigarthanda Double X

The trailer which lasted 2 minutes and 58 seconds long has done a spectacular job of giving a glimpse into the world of Jigarthanda Double X, without revealing too much about the stories as well. The makers have described the film as a Pandian Western, and the trailer seems to live up to the name.

Raghava Lawrence plays a hardened gangster from a town, while SJ Suryah plays an aspiring filmmaker, who worked as an assistant director to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The film also features an ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Naveen Chandra, and many more

The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Ivenio Origins, and the music has been composed by Karthik Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan. The movie has been certified U/A by the CBFC and has a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes. Jigarthanda Double X is scheduled for a release on November 10.

