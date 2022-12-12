Jigarthanda Double X preview: Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial is a total 'masala entertainer'
Take a look at the special teaser video of Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Jigarthanda Double X.
Director Karthik Subbaraj delivered a blockbuster hit in the form of the 2014 gangster drama Jigarthanda. Now, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel to the film, titled Jigarthanda Double X. Rasing excitement for the drama, the makers have now unveiled a special teaser video for the upcoming action entertainer. The video titled ‘a kind of teaser’, features SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence locking horns with one another. The dramatic visuals will remind you of old Western films.
As the protagonist tries to ditch a group of a cop chasing him, he uses a camera as a weapon against an overpowering enemy. If reports are to be believed, Nimisha Sajayan is also an integral part of the movie's cast. If the preview is any hint, Karthik Subbaraj has come up with another masala entertainer.
Check out the preview below:
About Jigarthanda Double X
The technical crew of Jigarthanda Double X has on board, Thirunavukkarasu as the cinematographer, Shafique Mohamed Ali as the editor, and Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer.
Refreshing your memory, Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram in the main roles, along with others. Vijay Sethupathi also made quite an impact with his cameo appearance in the movie. The drama revolves around the life of an aspiring filmmaker, who is making an effort to understand the life of gangsters for his next movie. His in-depth research lands him in trouble with a merciless gangster, Sethu, and what follows makes for a gripping story.
While Santhosh Narayanan composed the songs for the original drama, Vivek Harshan took care of the editing.
Also Read: Jigarthanda 2 CONFIRMED: Karthik Subbaraj makes an announcement as the first instalment completes 8 years