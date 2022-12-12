Jigarthanda Double X preview: Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial is a total 'masala entertainer'

Director Karthik Subbaraj delivered a blockbuster hit in the form of the 2014 gangster drama Jigarthanda. Now, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel to the film, titled Jigarthanda Double X. Rasing excitement for the drama, the makers have now unveiled a special teaser video for the upcoming action entertainer. The video titled ‘a kind of teaser’, features SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence locking horns with one another. The dramatic visuals will remind you of old Western films.

As the protagonist tries to ditch a group of a cop chasing him, he uses a camera as a weapon against an overpowering enemy. If reports are to be believed, Nimisha Sajayan is also an integral part of the movie's cast. If the preview is any hint, Karthik Subbaraj has come up with another masala entertainer.