Jigarthanda Double X: Runtime, Release date; All you need to know about Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah’s next

Karthik Subbaraj has quickly become one of the most prominent names in Tamil cinema, having helmed films like Mahaan, Petta, Pizza, and many more. His second film, Jigarthanda, a dark action comedy that came out in 2014 and featured Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and Guru Somasundaram in lead roles, was a massive success garnering praises from fans and critics alike.

The helmer is now gearing up for the release of the standalone sequel of the 2014 film, titled Jigarthanda Double X. The film features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles and was announced in August last year, with the first look poster coming out in December last year. In the latest update, the runtime and release date of the film have been announced by the makers.

Jigarthanda Double X is to hit the theaters on November 10th

The film has been viewed by the CBFC, who have suggested 44 seconds worth of replacements, and 12 seconds worth of deletion in the film. The changes would bring the film down to a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes or 172 minutes. The makers of the film also recently revealed via social media that the film will hit the silver screens on November 10th. The announcement came on October 29th, on the occasion of Raghava Lawrence’s 47th birthday.

Check out the post below:

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is a highly anticipated Tamil language film that falls categorized under the genres of period action and comedy. The film is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, S. Kathiresan, and Alankar Pandian under the banner of Stone Bench Films, Five Star Creations, and Invenio Origin.

The music for the film has been composed by Karthik Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan, who worked on the prequel film as well. The camera is cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu, while the editing department has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The makers of the film have described it as a Pandian western, which undoubtedly piques the interest of fans and cinephiles all around.

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda Double X event: Karthik Subbaraj says ‘I hope this film will give me a big hit after Petta’