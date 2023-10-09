Jigarthanda Double X: SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence's first single 'Maamadura' promises to be new party anthem

Karthik Subbaraj has quickly made a name for himself, helming films like Petta, Mahaan, Pizza, and many more. His second feature film, Jigarthanda, a dark action comedy, featuring Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Guru Somasundaram was a massive success, garnering praises from fans and critics alike.

The standalone sequel of the film, titled Jigarthanda Double X, starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles, was announced in August last year, with its first look poster being released in December last year. The makers also released a teaser for the film on September 11th, 2023, as well. Now, the first single from the film, titled Maamadura, has been released. Reputed music director GV Prakash Kumar took to social media to launch the single.

About the Song

The song, titled Maamadura, is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who also sang the song along with Dhee. The lyrics for the song were written by Vivek. The song has a classic ‘dappankuthu’ or party beat, which has been enhanced by the music composer. Dhee’s voice couples really well with the beat, probably making it one of the best party anthems to come out this year.

More about the film

The 2014 film Jigarthanda was about an aspiring filmmaker, who travels to another district to research about a local gangster, but is trapped by circumstances, and is forced to make a film with the gangster in the lead role. The sequel is rumored to be along the same lines, but take a completely different approach from its predecessor as well. The makers of the film have dubbed the film as a “Pandian Western”.

Apart from SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, the film also features Nimisha Sajayan, known for films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Chithha. The film is set to hit the big screens in November this year.

