Jigarthanda Double X Teaser OUT: Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah enter the Karthik Subbaraj universe

The teaser for Jigarthanda Double X, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has been unveiled today, August 11. The teaser was released in multiple languages by some of the biggest names in the respective film industries. Dhanush released the teaser in Tamil, while Mahesh Babu unveiled the Telugu teaser. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshit Shetty unveiled the Malayalam and Kannada teasers of the film.

The teaser for Jigarthanda Double X promises an intriguing ride

The teaser has been well-received by fans ever since its release. The casting has already helped build enough excitement for the film even before the release of the teaser. Now that the first glimpse has been released, Santhosh Narayanan’s score is being heavily applauded. Fans are also excited to see S J Suryah and particularly Raghava Lawrence in the Karthik Subbaraj world.

Jigarthanda Double X has been bankrolled by Stonebench Films. The post-production work on the film is currently in full swing. As mentioned in the teaser, Jigarthanda Double X will hit theatres on Diwali this year. The film was shot in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Check out the teaser for Jigarthanda Double X here:

Jigarthanda Double X is the standalone sequel to the director’s 2014 film Jigarthanda. The original featured an ensemble cast including the likes of Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram. Jigarthanda was so successful that it spawned sequels in many other Indian languages. The film was remade into Kannada with the same title, while its Telugu and Hindi remakes were called Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Bachchhan Paandey, respectively.

Karthik Subbaraj, who last directed Vikram starrer Mahaan, opened up about the creatively satisfying experience he had making Jigarthanda Double X. He said, "The film is a creatively satisfying experience for all of us. We shot Jigarthanda Double X in some of the most exotic locations. I am sure we are going to present a very exciting experience to the audience. I sincerely thank my actors, technicians, and all others who supported this huge project."

Jigarthanda Double X belongs to the action gangster genre, just like its predecessor, Jigarthanda. Tirru has handled the film’s cinematography. He has worked with Karthik Subbaraj previously in films such as Mercury and Petta.

