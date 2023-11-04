Jigarthanda Double X Trailer Breakdown: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer seems to be a blend of genres

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film of the same name. As the release date of the film approaches, the hype surrounding it is increasing as well.

In the latest update, the trailer of the film has been released. Renowned music directors Anirudh Ravichander and Thaman S released the Tamil and Telugu versions of the trailer respectively. The film seems to be a blend of period, gangster, action, and black comedy genres.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

Jigarthanda Double X - A potluck of genres

The trailer which lasts for 2 minutes and 49 seconds does a brilliant job of giving a glimpse of the characters without giving too much away about them as well. The film is set in 1975 and tells the tale of a gangster (played by Raghava Lawrence) who has a desire to become an actor. His character expresses a desire to have a cutout of himself next to Clint Eastwood’s cutout in the local theater.

SJ Suryah’s character is named Ray Dasan, and is a filmmaker, who has even assisted the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He agrees to make a film with Raghava Lawrence’s character unbeknownst to all the trouble waiting for him. The film also features Shine Tom Chacko, who portrays a character who seems to have a lot of power and influence, perhaps a politician, and Nimisha Sajayan, who plays a woman from a nearby tribe.

Just based on the trailer, the film seems quite promising, with excellent performances, and good writing. The film also seems to have a social undertone, pointing nudges at society as well. For instance, there is a scene in the trailer, where SJ Suryah says he is making a gangster film as the audience does not prefer watching movies about good guys. Overall, Jigarthanda Double X seems to be a multi-layered story, deserving a watch in the theaters.

More about Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X has been described by the helmer Karthik Subbaraj as a Pandian Western. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes and has been certified U/A by the CBFC. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Ivenio Origins. The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his seventh collaboration with the helmer. The film is all set to hit the theaters on November 10th.

