Jigarthanda DoubleX, Japan to Bandra: South movies releasing on 10th November; full list INSIDE

November is shaping up to be a festival time in theaters as well it seems. With Salman Khan returning as Tiger for this Diwali again later this week and Marvel dropping their latest film The Marvels featuring Brie Larson, the crackers are expected to be bursting in theaters.

Now there are definitely going to be some festive releases from South Indian films as well and it is the time to check them out with your friends and family in your nearest theaters and make this festive season memorable.

Check out some of the releases hitting theaters this week

With last month's releases like Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon and Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail still running successfully in theaters, these new releases are set to bring in new flavors to the list of existing ones.

Tamil films releasing

Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial film is finally dropping in theaters on November 10th. The film which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the leading roles features a period action drama.

The film follows the story of a Madurai-based gangster who is an ardent fan of Clint Eastwood which leads him to want to become the first dark-skinned actor in Tamil cinema. This leads to him hiring Sathyajith Ray’s assistant director to make a Western-style film with him, adding to the rivals of the gangster setting up the movie’s premise.

Japan

Japan, Karthi starrer film directed by Raju Murugan is a heist action comedy film with Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and various others joining them. The film revolves around a notorious master thief who has apparently stolen ₹200 crore worth of jewels at a jewelry shop, which develops a cat-and-mouse chase between him and the police.

The film marks the 25th film for actor Karthi, featuring songs by GV Prakash Kumar.

Raid

Raid starring Vikram Prabhu and Sri Divya is hitting the big screens tomorrow as well. The film features Vikram Prabhu as Prabhakaran, a police officer from Chennai who has taken an oath to eradicate wrongdoers in society. However. he faces many struggles and problems from his enemies which sets up the rest of the movie. The film has music by Sam CS and is directed by SP Karthi.

Kida

Kida is a story revolving around three characters a grandfather, his grandson, his pet goat and a butcher. The film is a drama thriller film which focuses on the decisions the characters have to make to fulfill their dreams by the dawn of Diwali. The film which is written and directed by Ra. Venkat features late actor Poo Ramu, Kaali Venkat and Deepan Virumandi will be releasing on the 11th of November. The film will also be released in Telugu as Deepavali.

Advertisement

Telugu film releasing

Ala Ninnu Cheri

Ala Ninnu Cheri, starring Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, Payal Radhakrishna, Kalpalatha, Khedar Shankar, Jhansi, Shatru and more is written and directed by debutant Maresh Shivan. The film is set to feature a wealthy girl who falls for a boy who is driven towards his goal. On proposing marriage to him, he chooses his goal instead of her and the film is set to explore whether she’ll opt for someone else and if he completes his goal.

Malayalam films releasing

Bandra

Bandra starring Mollywood star Dilieep and Tamannaah Bhatia in her debut Malayalam film is finally hitting theaters tomorrow. The film which is directed by Arun Gopy, who last collaborated with Dilieep in his film Ram Leela is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna.

The film features actors like Dino Morea, Lenaa, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sarathkumar and many more with Sam CS handling the music. The film revolves around an associate director Sakshi who stumbles upon the tragic story of a Bollywood icon’s suicide. As she unravels the past, it unveils the tale of Alan "Aala" Alexander Dominic, a man with a mysterious past whose life took a dramatic turn when the actress came into his world.

Vela

Vela is a film starring RDX actor Shane Nigam and Sunny Wayne in leading roles. The film revolves around the story of a civil police officer Ullas Augustin who is an upright man, always striving to do the right thing but things change when a senior police officer Mallikarjunan encounters him at an unexpected event.

The film which is directed by Syam Sasi also stars Sidharth Bharathan, Aditi Balan, Namritha MV and many more with Sam CS as the music composer.

Kannada film releasing

Garadi

Garadi starring Soorya, Kourava Bc Patil, and Sonal Monteiro along with Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa is hitting the big screens as well. The film is directed by Yogaraj Bhat with music by V Harikrishna. The film revolves around a wrestler in a small village featuring Darshan Thoogudeepa in a special appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Kamal Haasan films everyone needs to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more