Jigarthanda DoubleX OTT release: When and where to watch Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer online

Karthik Subbaraj's latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX hit theaters on November 10th to an enthusiastic reception and box office success. Starring versatile actors Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, the film puts a unique Indian spin on the western action genre.

Backed by the director's trademark style, the movie has struck a chord with fans and critics alike thanks to its bold narrative, high-octane action sequences, and powerful performances that carry the story forward with compelling energy.

The helmer had described the film as a “Pandyaa western”, and called it a sequel in spirit to his 2014 film by the same name. In the latest update, the film is gearing up for its OTT release. It is all set to be released on Netflix on December 8th. The streaming platform took to their social media to make the revelation and added that the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. They also mentioned that the film will soon be made available in English as well.

Upon release, several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Vignesh Shivan, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, Dhanush and more had taken to social media to praise the film.

More about Jigarthanda DoubleX

Jigarthanda DoubleX is a standalone sequel of the 2014 film, which featured Bobby Simha and Sidharth in the lead roles. The film features an ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelladurai, Naveen Chandra, Ilavarasu and many more, apart from Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah.

DoubleX revolves around an aspiring filmmaker, and a hardened gangster whose paths intertwine. The film also has a socio-political undertone to it, which is brought in naturally, and does not feel preachy. The film received widespread acclaim upon release with fans and critics praising the performances by the lead actors, even calling it Raghava Lawrence’s best performance to date.

Jigarthanda DoubleX has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films, in collaboration with Five Star Creations and Invenio Origins. The music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, marking his seventh collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. Veteran cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu has cranked the camera for the film, while Shafiq Mohamed Ali has taken care of the editing.

