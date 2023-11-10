Jigarthanda DoubleX Twitter Review: Karthik Subbaraj, Raghava Lawrence's film is HIT or FLOP? Check out

One of Tamil cinema’s most promising filmmakers, Karthik Subbaraj, is back with another intriguing film this Diwali. Jigarthanda DoubleX, featuring Raghava Lawrence and S. J. Suryah, is the director’s first theatrical outing after 2019’s Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Petta. There were obviously sky-high hopes for the film owing to the directorial prowess of Karthik Subbaraj and the interesting star cast. But, most importantly, the expectations came from the fact that Jigarthanda Double is the sequel to Karthik’s own Jigarthanda, a film that continues to receive immense love from film lovers.

It also has to be noted that Jigarthanda DoubleX is an entirely different story without any connections to its successful predecessor. So, has the film managed to live up to expectations by proving to be a worthy successor to Jigarthanda? Well, it certainly seems like it.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX wins over the audience

As was expected, Jigarthanda DoubleX has opened to great reviews; netizens have compared the film to its predecessor in a positive light. The interval block has been specifically highlighted by the fans, as most users seem to agree that the film, even after a slow start, picked up with a stunning interval block. There’s also a unanimous opinion among netizens that Karthik Subbaraj has brought out the absolute best in Raghava Lawrence, and also that in Jigarthanda DoubleX, the actor has delivered his best performance in a long time.

One review in X read, “#JigarthandaDoubleX Interval - Bad, bold and mad - and still works ! What @karthiksubbaraj has done close to interval , you cannot do it without conviction ! A treat so far !!” While another fan review termed the film a blockbuster, stating, “FIRE FIRE FIRE. Roaring interval block. KS is well & truly back in this engrossing cat & mouse game which majorly works in the first half. On to the second half. If the momentum continues, BLOCKBUSTER!!”

Another X review read as follows: “Shocked to see the amount of detailing along with some multilayered storytelling that @karthiksubbaraj is attempting to do The standoff between the two builds the tension that makes #JigarthandaDoublex an intense watch till now! Waiting to know more”

Initial fan reactions have been unanimously positive for Jigarthanda DoubleX, and if the film manages to keep the momentum going, Tamil cinema will have yet another film that falls into the category of a critical darling that is also a commercial success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jigarthanda Double X First Review OUT: Dhanush heaps praise on Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah starrer