Jiiva CONFIRMS Thalapathy Vijay to lead Super Good Films' 100th project

Thalapathy Vijay is busy with Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu at the moment. Before the Beast star is done with the shoot of this mass entertainer alongside Rashmika Mandanna, the actor has bagged another project. Talking at a recent media interaction to promote his upcoming game show Sarkaar, Jiiva announced that the 100th venture of the production house Super Good Films will feature Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist.

He was quoted saying, "Thalapathy Vijay met RB Chaudary last week and agreed to work on the prestigious 100th production venture. I have been asking my dad to give me a role in the film. I told him that I'd be happy to do the film without getting a remuneration." For the unaware, Super Good Films was founded by Jiiva's father, RB Chaudary.