Jiiva shares unseen throwback photos with Ranveer Singh from the sets of '83; Take a look

On Ranveer Singh's birthday yesterday, Tamil star Jiiva shared some amazing photos with the Bollywood star and called him a powerhouse.

As we all know, Tamil actor Jiiva will play the role of legendary cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the upcoming sports drama '83. The film stars in the lead as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial. Well, the actors bonded well on the sets of the film and have becomes very good friends. On Ranveer Singh's birthday yesterday, Jiiva shared some amazing photos with the Bollywood star and called him a powerhouse. In the birthday post for the actor, the Tamil wrote, "Happy birthday powerhouse @ranveersingh !Lots of love to u all the way...#83film #cricketlove."

Composer Devi Sri Prasad also posted a throwback video featuring Ranveer Singh, DSP, Jiiva and Siddharth. He wrote, "Sharing on @RanveerOfficial Bday. I just hav dis Bit.. Frm a Crazy Musical Fun night. Man dancing..When He grooved 2 #TopLechipoddi n said he loved d Song. @Actor_Siddharth beautifully jammed #ApudoIpudo n we all joined @JiivaOfficial. Hope Good Times cm bk soon."

Check out their latest social media posts for Ranveer Singh below:

Sharing on @RanveerOfficial Bday I just hav dis Bit..

Frm a Crazy Musical Fun night

When He grooved 2 #TopLechipoddi n said he loved d Song@Actor_Siddharth beautifully jammed #ApudoIpudo n we all joined @JiivaOfficial

Hope Good Times cm bk soonhttps://t.co/iLteu5xkOb — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 6, 2020

During the launch event of '83 in Chennai, Jiiva was all praise for Ranveer Singh. He said, "It is really a great effort by Ranveer Singh to take up such a huge task. Having played this role and being a part of this film, I have gained friends all over the country now."

'83 The Movie also stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

