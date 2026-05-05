Jiiva’s father-producer RB Choudary passes away at 79 in a car accident in Rajasthan

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

Popular film producer RB Choudary, founder of Super Good Films, passed away on May 5, 2026, following a car accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

RB Choudary passes away at 79

According to reports, the 79-year-old filmmaker was involved in a tragic road accident in Udaipur, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body is expected to be brought to Chennai on May 6, 2026, and the funeral will take place thereafter.

An official update regarding his demise was shared by the production house. As per reports, the statement expressed deep sorrow over his passing, noting that he died in a tragic accident in Udaipur. The statement highlighted his immense contribution to Indian cinema through decades of memorable films and described his death as an irreplaceable loss to the film fraternity.

The statement also conveyed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones, and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

For those unaware, RB Choudary was a prominent filmmaker in Indian cinema, primarily known for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, while also producing movies in Malayalam and Hindi. Hailing from a Rajasthani family, he was initially involved in the steel, exports, and jewellery industries before venturing into film production. He began his career in the Malayalam film industry, producing a few films under the “Super” banner.

In 1989, he entered the Tamil film industry and continued producing films under the same banner in partnership with R. Mohan of Good Knight. Over the years, Choudary backed several notable films, including Poove Unakkaga, Love Today, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Shahjahan, Jilla, and Thirupaachi, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

He also produced films such as Suswagatham and Annavaram starring Pawan Kalyan, Raja featuring Venkatesh, and Keerthi Chakra starring Mohanlal. Additionally, he served as a co-producer for Godfather, headlined by Chiranjeevi.

In a recent social media post, the Indra actor expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer RB Choudary garu. I have known him for many years. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words.”

Coming to his personal life, RB Choudary is survived by his wife, Mahjabeen, and their four sons, including actor Jiiva. His son Suresh manages the family’s production house, while another son, Jeevan, is an entrepreneur who runs a steel company. His third son, Jithan Ramesh, is also an actor and producer.

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