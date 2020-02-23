Jiiva's Gypsy: Makers REVEAL release date; Check it out

The makers of Jiiva starrer Gypsy have announced that the film will hit screens on March 6, 2020.

Jiiva’s much anticipated project with Raju Murugan – Gypsy – finally gets a release date. Earlier, the lead actor had taken to Twitter to announce that the film will release on January 24, 2020. But the same didn’t happen and the makers have now officially announced that the film will hit the marquee on March 6.

Gypsy has Jiiva and Natasha Singh in the lead roles, and also includes Susheela Ram, Vikranth Singh, Karuna Prasad, while featuring the debut of Malayalam actor/director Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne.

Gypsy is produced by S Ambeth Kumar under the banner, Olympia Movies. The movie has music by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics being penned by Yugabharathi, Raju Murugan and Arivu.

Selvakumar SK takes care of cinematography while editing is being handled by Raymond Derrick Crasta. CS Balachandar takes care of art, stunts by Dinesh Subbarayan and choreography by Kalyan, Sherif and Abinaya Karthik.

Besides Gyspy, Jiiva is part of the highly acclaimed 83 starring Bollywood hero in the lead. “I speak accented Hindi. I’m more happy speaking Tamil. I’ve only done a Malayalam film (Keerthi Chakra in 2006) because my character spoke Tamil. Even 83 (where he plays cricketer Kris Srikkanth), I accepted because I had the liberty of speaking Tamil,” he had earlier said speaking of the project.

For 83, Jiiva had practised hard along with the rest of the team at the famed Dharamsala Cricket Ground, which he lets it slip was deemed necessary by director Kabir Khan.

