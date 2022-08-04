'Jiivi 2' set to release on OTT platform; Details inside

Director V J Gopinath's eagerly-awaited entertainer, 'Jiivi 2' is to have a direct release on the OTT platform Aha.

The film has huge expectations riding on it as it is a sequel to 'Jiivi', a critically acclaimed superhit film featuring actors Vetri and Karunakaran in the lead.

The premise of 'Jiivi's' story is based on the Triangle theory which is about a series of events happening in a person's life repeating itself in another person's life in a different place. In 'Jiivi', the protagonist realises this situation and attempts to stop the chain of events.

"In the fag end of part one, the protagonist's friend asks him whether the Triangle theory has ended or whether it will continue to exist. This is where the story of 'Jiivi-2' commences," director V J Gopinath had disclosed during an earlier interview.

Interestingly, the director completed the script of the sequel in a matter of just two days.

Vetri, Karunakaran, Aswini Chandrashekar, Rama, Rohini, Mime Gopi, aAruvi' fame Thirunavukarasu, who played the titular roles in the first part, are all reprising their characters in the sequel.

While Babu Tamizh had written the story and dialogues for 'Jiivi-1', director VJ Gopinath himself has penned the story for 'Jiivi-2'.

The same technical crew that made 'Jiivi' has been retained for 'Jiivi 2'. Praveen Kumar is the director of photography for the film, which has music by K.S. Sundaramoorthy and editing by Praveen K.L.

Also Read: RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli creates a Revolution with Roaring Action & Riveting Drama