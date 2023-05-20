John Abraham joins Ravi Teja's pan Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao; Deets inside

Ravi Teja's first pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao is one of the highly anticipated projects. After creating a major buzz about the film among movie buffs, the teaser is all set to release on May 24 in all South languages and Hindi. Now, as per the latest update, John Abraham is on board to lend his voice to the Hindi teaser of Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a BTS video to announce that John Abraham has lent his voice to the Hindi teaser of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The video gives a sneak peek of John dubbing in Hindi for the teaser. The Bollywood actor also shared that he watched the first look video and it looks stunning.

As the teaser will release in five languages, it has been announced that Karthi, Shiva Rajkumar, and Dulquer Salmaan provided voice-overs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. The makers are yet to announce who is going to give voice-over for the Telugu teaser. However, it is anticipated that Chiranjeevi will lend his voice to the Telugu teaser.

Sharing the BTS video of him giving a voice-over for a Hindi tease of Tiger Nageswara Rao, he wrote on Twitter, "Excited to be a small part of this wonderful project #TigerNageswaraRao. The first look video is stunning! Hope you all love it. #TNRFirstLookOnMay24."



About Tiger Nageswara Rao

The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger.

Aside from the Mass Maharaja, the cast of the drama also has Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in key roles, apart from others. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, GV Prakash is the music composer. Tiger Nageswara Rao is set for theatrical release during Dussehra, on October 20. The film will clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Ram Pothineni's BoyapatiRapo.