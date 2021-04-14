Joji: Gajraj Rao praises Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan & other Malayalam filmmakers for making good cinema

Gajraj Rao recently took to his Instagram and informed that he has recently watched Dileesh Pothan’s film Joji and was blown away by the actors’ terrific performances.

Badhai Ho fame Gajraj Rao took to his social media to inform that he has recently watched Dileesh Pothan’s film Joji that has been inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth. The actor is all impressed by Fahadh Faasil and other actor’s outstanding performance in the same. Gajraj has showered heaps of praises on Dileesh, Fahadh, and other Malayalam filmmakers for coming up with ‘original ideas’ and executing them with utmost sincerity and for keeping cinema alive.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a clip from the movie and penned a lengthy note. Gajraj wrote, “Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched 'Joji' and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making good cinema. You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinemas, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also.”

He added, “Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much. I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I'll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first-day first show.”

Gajraj Rao had earlier reviewed 's memoir Unfinished. Sharing the photo of the book, he had written, “Priyanka's memoir is an inspiring read for dreamers of all ages and social backgrounds". He also hoped that Priyanka's journey would inspire many more women to pursue their dreams and that others would find strength in her as well.

