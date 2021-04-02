Joji Trailer OUT: Fahadh Faasil starrer promises an edge of the seat crime drama

Set in contemporary times, the Malayalam crime drama Joji is a twisted interpretation of Macbeth.

The makers of Fahadh Faasil starrer Joji have unveiled the trailer of the eagerly awaited crime drama. The gripping movie is inspired by William Shakespeare’s popular tragedy, Macbeth. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this crime drama is scripted by Syam Pushkaran and it stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead alongside renowned actors Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in prominent roles. The trailer looks unique, fresh and promises an edge of the seat crime drama.

Set in contemporary times, the Malayalam crime drama is a twisted interpretation of Macbeth. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse into Joji and his world who is an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family. He aspires to become a super-wealthy NRI. His father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

Sharing about his character, Fahad Fasil said, "Joji is very close to my heart since I have got the chance to share the screen with some of the veterans in the filmmaking industry- Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasadin. It’s a sheer delight to work on the project with such talented professionals. Moreover, in the film I will be seen in a unique and interesting avatar. Since the first look unveil, Joji has been the talk of the town and I can’t wait enough for the film’s world premiere across 240 countries and territories. I am certain that the global audiences will enjoy watching the film as much as we loved creating it."

Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero. The film releases on 7th April 2021 on Amazon prime India.

