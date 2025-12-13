Joju George starrer Chola movie actor Akhil Vishwanath passes away at 30

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath passed away at the age of 30 on December 11, 2025. According to a report by Manorama Online, the actor allegedly died by suicide and was found dead by his mother at their home.

Akhil Vishwanath passes away at 30

Akhil Vishwanath was a young actor best known for his role in the Kerala State Award-winning film Chola (2019), starring Joju George. As per reports, the actor was found hanging at his residence in Kerala. His body was reportedly discovered by his mother when she was about to leave for work in the morning.

Reports suggest that the actor had not been receiving film roles for quite some time and was working at a mobile repair shop in Kottali, in Kannur district. However, he had apparently stopped going to work recently for unknown reasons. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, Chola director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, co-actor Joju George, and others expressed their grief.

Deeply shocked by his passing, Joju George took to his official social media handle to pay tribute and shared pictures of the late actor from the film's shooting and promotional days. Meanwhile, authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Chola, which was produced by Joju George, is a psychological thriller directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film was screened at several international venues, including the Venice International Film Festival, the Geneva International Film Festival, and Tokyo Filmex.

Akhil Viswanathan’s personal and professional life

Over the years, Akhil Vishwanath appeared in several films. Apart from Chola, in which he starred alongside Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, he also featured in director Tharun Moorthy's Operation Java. Earlier in his career, Akhil and his brother Arun were honoured with the Kerala State Government Award for Best Child Artist for their performances in the film Maangaandi.

Akhil's father, Viswanath, is currently undergoing medical treatment after sustaining injuries in a recent motorcycle accident.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth makes his way to Tirupati with his wife and entire family after turning 75, see PICS