Joker OTT release: Know when and where to watch Guru Somasundaram and Ramya Pandian's Tamil drama online

Joker is a Tamil drama film that was released in 2016. Directed by Raju Murugan, the movie received mixed reviews at the box office but was praised for its performances. If you're looking to watch this film online, keep reading for more details.

When and where to watch Joker

Guru Somasundaram starrer Joker is currently streaming on Tentkotta. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "A hut may be my home, but my heart is your cradle. Experience the soul-stirring journey of #Joker, now streaming on #Tentkotta."

Official trailer and plot of Joker

The story of Joker follows Mannar Mannan, a villager who proclaims himself the President of India. He protests against injustices in his village and files legal cases with his small team. One case targets a sand mining group, while another involves a negligent school owner. When the court dismisses his case, Mannan attacks the school owner and is arrested. His past is revealed through a court report.

Mannan falls for Malliga, who agrees to marry him if he builds a toilet. He applies for a government scheme but is deceived, receiving only a basin. When the President visits to inaugurate a toilet, officials hastily complete the one at Mannan’s house. However, during a storm, the unfinished walls collapse on Malliga, leaving her in a vegetative state. Mannan’s euthanasia plea is rejected, and he is declared mentally unstable. As he leaves the hospital, a sand miner’s lorry runs him over. His associates report his death as murder while caring for Malliga.

Cast and crew of Joker

Joker is directed and written by Raju Murugan. It was produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu. Meanwhile, the film stars Guru Somasundaram, Ramya Pandian, and Gayathri Krishnaa in key roles. Cinematography was handled by Chezhiyan, while editing was done by Shanmugam Velusamy. On the other hand, the music for the film was composed by Sean Roldan.