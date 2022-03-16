Jolly O Gymkhana: Second track from Beast sung by Thalapathy Vijay to drop on 19 March

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast have announced that the second number from the dark comedy titled Jolly O Gymkhanasung will be out on 19 March. The teaser for the song sung by the Master actor himself was also dropped simultaneously. Sharing the information, producer Sun Pictures tweeted, "Jolly ah irunga Nanba! #BeastSecondSingle - #JollyOGymkhana sung by Thalapathy @actorvijay is releasing on March 19th!"

The teaser of the song has a breezy feel to it with leads Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay dressed in floral prints, along with others. They are seen having fun dancing to the tunes of this thumping track. The first song from Beast, Arabic Kuthu was a tremendous hit with celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh recreating the number in their unique style. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song had voice by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi.

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Nelson Dilipkumar's action drama. The project is extremely special for the actress as it marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She was last seen in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012. After this, she shifted her focus to Telugu flicks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde also has Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in a cameo role in the venture set to be in theatres on 29 March. Both the projects show a lot of promise and hold a star-studded cast.

