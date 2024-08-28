Jordanian actor Akef Najem regrets being part of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham; disapproves 'negative portrayal' of Saudi Arabia

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham, which was released earlier this year, proved to be an instant hit at the box office. Helmed by Blessy, the film showcased Sukumaran in a never-seen-before avatar for which he had undergone drastic physical transformations. Aadujeevitham has once again hit the headlines after Jordanian actor Akef Najem, who played a pivotal role in the film, apologized to the people of Saudi for his involvement in Aadujeevitham.

His apology came after facing immense backlash for his portrayal of a wealthy Arab character. Akef Najem regretted his decision and said that he had not read the script fully before accepting the offer. Further, he said that he was unaware of how the film would affect the image of Saudi Arabia.

The Jordanian actor talked about the same in a social media post and said that he initially believed Aadujeevitham would align with and uphold the values of Saudi society but, after seeing the final product, he realized that the film's narrative contradicted these beliefs.

Moreover, Akef admitted that his understanding of the film’s message became clear only after Prithviraj Sukumaran's film was released, prompting his regretful statement. The actor expressed deep sorrow for not being more diligent in reviewing the script beforehand.

Aadujeevitham revolves around a young worker from Kerala, who becomes a slave in the Middle East. Cut off from the outer world, the boy struggles hard as a shepherd in the desert.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Aadujeevitham is based on a book by the same name, written by Benyamin in 2008. The book in itself is the retelling of real-life incidents that took place in the 1990s. Directed by Blessy, the action-adventure was widely recognized for its story, direction, and brilliant performances by the cast.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran bagged the top acting honor for his role in Aadujeevitham at the Kerala State Awards. Director Blessy also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director for the film. Including these two awards by the actor-director duo, Aadujeevitham won a total of 9 awards at the Kerala Awards.

ALSO READ: Amid clash with Kanguva, has Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan completed its shooting schedule? Here’s what we know