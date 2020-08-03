  • facebook
Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha actor Krishna REVEALS his role in the Gautham Menon directorial

Krishna said that the film is an action-oriented genre and his first scene was also a stunt scene. He added that it was shot inside a car and Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben has choreographed it.
Recently, Gautham Menon announced that young actor Krishna would be playing the main antagonist in his upcoming film, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, which stars Varun in the lead role. Now, talking about his role in the film in an interview with The Times Of India, revealed his character in the film. He also stated that Gautham Menon motivated him to take up the role. Krishna also narrated how he was trained to perform stunts in the film.

Krishna reportedly stated that he will be seen playing as a local gangster. He added that the film is an action-oriented genre and his first scene was also a stunt scene. He added that it was shot inside a car and Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben has choreographed it. It should be noted that this film will mark Krishna’s second film as the main antagonist. Arjun’s Nibunan was the first film which had Krishna as the villain.

Also Read: Gautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha gets young actor Krishna as the main antagonist

The actor is known for his roles in films like Alibhabha, Kazhugu, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, Yatchan, Yaakkai, Pandigai, Maari 2. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International, Joshua features debutant Raahei as the female lead. The film has music scored by singer Karthik. Talking about his role in the film, Krishna told the English daily, “Gautham told me, ‘Trust me and take up the role’. Those are very powerful words coming from a director of his caliber.”

Credits :The Times Of India

