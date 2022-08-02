Jr NTR to act with brother Kalyan Ram in Bimbisara 2? Here's what the actor has to say

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Bimbisara. Ever since Jr NTR's heart-touching speech at the pre-release, the hype for the film has been real and Nandamuri fans are super excited. The film is currently in the news with rumours that Jr NTR will be acting in the second part of Bimbisara.

There were rumours that Jr NTR will be part of the sequel. However, Kalyan Ram during the promotional interviews cleared that it is not true. He said that the news circulating is not true and 'Tarak is not acting in Bimbisara 2.'

According to the trailer, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. The film also focuses on time travel and looks impressive. Penned and helmed by Mallidi Vashist, the video gives us an insight into the life of Emperor Bimbisara, a ruler of the Magadha Empire with an iron fist from the 5th century BC.

Backed by Hari Krishna K under the banner of N. T. R. Arts, Bimbisara also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain in key roles. This period drama is scheduled to release on 5 August this year. The dialogues of the film have been provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.

Now coming to the technical crew, Chota K. Naidu is the cinematographer of the flick and Tammi Raju is the editor. M. M. Keeravani has scored the music for the venture.

Also Read: NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari passes away: Chandrababu Naidu, Kalyan Ram reach her residence

Meanwhile, Jr NTR announced his next 2 films including Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31. NTR30 marks the reunion of the man of the masses NTR Jr and acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. NTR30 will hit the floors soon and NTR31 will take time as Prashanth Neel is busy with Prabhas' Salaar.