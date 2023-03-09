Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan- Sai Pallavi makes a difficult choice; Details Inside

Sai Pallavi is known to be a great dancer. Since childhood, she has learnt dance by looking at legendaries like Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Though she is not a professional dancer, Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby track is proof of how much she loves dancing. Recently, during a chat show with Nijam with Smita, the Premam actress opened up on carving her own path, life and her raging fan following.

During the chat, on a lighter note, the host mentions one co-star from Jr. NTR (Tarak), Bunny (Allu Arjun) or Ram Charan that Sai Pallavi would want to dance with. The confused Sai who couldn't make this difficult choice looked at the audience and decided to go with all three. "All three of them in a song with me," Sai Pallavi.

Furthermore, the Shyam Singha Roy actress talked about her journey from being a medical student to becoming an actress and how it changed her life. She also spoke about the Me Too movement, a refreshing perspective on the challenges and being a successful woman.

See the promo video below:



Presented by Dev Katta, Nijam With Smita show features top leaders from all the above fields, such as Chiranjeevi, Chandra Babu Naidu, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Supriya Yarlagadda, Swapna Dutt Chalasani, Pullela Gopichand, Sudheer Babu, Allari Naresh & Anil Ravipudi, Adivi Sesh & Major Bharath Reddy, Dev Katta & Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Jaya Prakash Narayan & Ram Madhav.

Watch this episode on Sony LIV, streaming from 10th March!

On a related note, strong reports are doing rounds that Sai Pallavi will be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Sai Pallavi's role is said to be a meaty tribal girl. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi joins Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rule?