Jr NTR and Aamir Khan to team up for KGF director Prashanth Neel next?

According to the latest reports, the filmmaker plans to rope in Aamir Khan for his next with Jr NTR, tentatively named, NTR31. According to the reports in IANS, the makers are considering Aamir Khan for the role against Jr NTR. The project is expected to go on the floors the next year.

The boundaries between South cinema and Bollywood have been blurring at a fast pace in the recent past. While several South actors are actively working on pan-India projects, many B-town celebrities are seen in South movies. Meanwhile, if the recent reports are to be believed, RRR star Jr NTR, and Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space in KGF fame director Prashanth Neel's next.

NTR31

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the KGF maker was quoted saying, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment”. Talking about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker said, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

NTR30

Over and above this, Jr NTR will also lead director Kortala Siva’s next, named NTR30 for now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the yet-to-be-titled drama is likely to go on the floors by mid-January next year. A source close to the development revealed, "NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023."

Salaar

At the moment, Prashanth Neel is busy with his forthcoming action entertainer, Salaar starring Prabhas as the protagonist. The much-anticipated drama will see Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the venture also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles, apart from others.

Touted to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer, the Telugu film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Salaar was initially scheduled to release on 14 April this year, however, the release got pushed due to COVID-19. The movie will finally be reaching the audience in theatres on the 28th of September in 2023.

If the latest reports are any hint, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a cameo role in the film. A picture of the Arjun Reddy star from the Salaar sets recently went viral on social media. The still shows the actor rugged in a grey tee and pants. While it is speculated it is from the sets of Salaar, an official conformation is still awaited. Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly be seen as Prabhas' younger brother in the film.

