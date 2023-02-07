Jr NTR to team up with director Vetrimaaran for pan Indian film? Here's the truth

Jr NTR rose to pan-Indian stardom after his blockbuster performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Now, every movie by the actor has become the talk of the town. Lately, a new set of reports have been doing rounds that Jr NTR and ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran have teamed up for a pan-Indian film. It is also being said that it could be a multistarrer film and Dhanush is likely to be paired up with Jr NTR. According to reports doing rounds on the Internet, director Vetrimaaran has narrated a script to Jr NTR and he liked it. This film is reportedly going to be helmed in two parts, starring Jr NTR in the first and Dhanush in the second part. It is further said that an official announcement will be made soon.

However, a few reports also claim the collab of Jr NTR and Vetrimaaran is baseless. It was stated that this news was all speculation and that no film had been signed with Jr NTR. Right now, Jr NTR has a film with Koratala Siva and Vetrimaaran has Vaadivaasal, which is a huge film. About Jr NTR's upcoming films Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with Koratala Siva's next, titled NTR30 for now. He will also work along with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his 31st project, NTR31. Jr NTR, on Sunday, attended the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's Amigos and opened up about his upcoming film NTR30. Sharing the update about NTR30, he said, "We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024." Jr NTR also made a serious appeal to fans as he urged them not to pressurize filmmakers for regular updates of the films.

Vetrimaaran's upcoming projects Vetrimaaran's next Vaadivaasal is with Suriya. The film is yet to go on the floors as it is currently in the post-production stage. The film is based on the Jallikattu sport, which is practised in Tamil Nadu. The director is currently busy working on Viduthalai starring Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth greets fans with a smile as they mob his car on Jailer sets in Jaisalmer; VIDEO