Jr NTR and Nani’s unseen photo from a party surfaces on internet; fans go berserk

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Hi Nanna, Nani conducted a session of #AskNani on X and shared an unseen picture with Jr NTR responding to a question. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on Dec 04, 2023   |  09:01 PM IST  |  4.5K
JR NTR and Nani’s unseen photo from a party surfaces on internet; fans go berserk
JR NTR and Nani’s unseen photo from a party surfaces on internet; fans go berserk (PC: Nani X)

Actor Nani is ramping up promotions for the upcoming release of his latest film, Hi Nanna, which hits theaters on December 7th, 2023. Nani stars in the lead role in this highly-anticipated movie, which has been undergoing an extensive promotional campaign across media channels as its launch date approaches.

Related Story

entertainment

Top 5 South Indian movies that show unbreakable father-son bond: From Bommarillu to Jersey

During a session of #AskNani on the Internet through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, one user asked “Medhi tarak anna dhi unseen pic reveal cheyandhi anna plz” which loosely translates to “Anna, please show an unseen pic of my Tarak anna.”

To which the Jersey actor obliged and shared a picture with the caption, “Idhi ok aa ? :)” It is an unseen picture which features Nani sharing a warm hug with the RRR star Jr NTR.

Check out the official post by Nani

Moreover, Nani accidentally found himself in a controversy during the pre-release event of his film Hi Nanna in Vizag. At the promotional program, the event managers accidentally displayed pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a pool, which sparked severe backlash, especially from the rumored couple’s fans.

In a recent interview with M9 News, Nani addressed the issue, expressing regret and apologizing for his involvement in that specific segment of the event. 

Advertisement

The actor stated, "In a pre-release event, a lot of individuals are involved, and it's possible that someone used this picture in their excitement. Vijay and Rashmika are close to me, and I am confident that they wouldn't have been bothered by this. However, I sincerely apologize."

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is an upcoming romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the leads. The film also explores the loving relationship between a single father and his daughter.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi, and others in prominent roles. Shruti Haasan will also make a special appearance. Marking his directorial debut, Shouryuv helms the film, with music from "Hridayam" composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. This highly anticipated romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur hits theaters on December 7th, 2023.

ALSO READ: Hi Nanna: Runtime, censor certification, release date; All you need to know about Nani-Mrunal Thakur starrer

Advertisement
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Nani)
Entertainment South Jr Ntr Nani Hi Nanna
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay
Born: 22 Jun 1974 (age 49 years), Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Leo (2023)
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Trailer out on December 5
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani says Arbaaz Khan’s equation with Malaika Arora didn't affect their relationship
5

Latest Articles