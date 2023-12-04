Jr NTR and Nani’s unseen photo from a party surfaces on internet; fans go berserk
Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Hi Nanna, Nani conducted a session of #AskNani on X and shared an unseen picture with Jr NTR responding to a question. Check it out!
Actor Nani is ramping up promotions for the upcoming release of his latest film, Hi Nanna, which hits theaters on December 7th, 2023. Nani stars in the lead role in this highly-anticipated movie, which has been undergoing an extensive promotional campaign across media channels as its launch date approaches.
During a session of #AskNani on the Internet through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, one user asked “Medhi tarak anna dhi unseen pic reveal cheyandhi anna plz” which loosely translates to “Anna, please show an unseen pic of my Tarak anna.”
To which the Jersey actor obliged and shared a picture with the caption, “Idhi ok aa ? :)” It is an unseen picture which features Nani sharing a warm hug with the RRR star Jr NTR.
Check out the official post by Nani
Moreover, Nani accidentally found himself in a controversy during the pre-release event of his film Hi Nanna in Vizag. At the promotional program, the event managers accidentally displayed pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a pool, which sparked severe backlash, especially from the rumored couple’s fans.
In a recent interview with M9 News, Nani addressed the issue, expressing regret and apologizing for his involvement in that specific segment of the event.
The actor stated, "In a pre-release event, a lot of individuals are involved, and it's possible that someone used this picture in their excitement. Vijay and Rashmika are close to me, and I am confident that they wouldn't have been bothered by this. However, I sincerely apologize."
More about Hi Nanna
Hi Nanna is an upcoming romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the leads. The film also explores the loving relationship between a single father and his daughter.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi, and others in prominent roles. Shruti Haasan will also make a special appearance. Marking his directorial debut, Shouryuv helms the film, with music from "Hridayam" composer Hesham Abdul Wahab. This highly anticipated romantic drama starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur hits theaters on December 7th, 2023.
