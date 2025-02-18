Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project tentatively titled NTRNEEL’s shoot set to begin on Feb 20? REPORT

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel announced their first collaboration back in 2024, creating quite a buzz. Now, it seems that the makers are finally set to begin shooting this month.

According to a recent report by Aakashavaani, the Jr NTR starrer is scheduled to go on floors on February 20, 2025. While the tentatively titled NTRNEEL is set to commence shooting in a few days, the report claims that the Devara actor will join the shoot at a later stage.

However, as of now, the makers have not officially confirmed this. Earlier, there were also speculations that Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth might join the Jr NTR starrer, but the official cast has yet to be unveiled.

The film, tentatively titled NTRNEEL or Dragon, is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026. Touted as an action epic, the movie began its pre-production work earlier in 2024, following a formal muhurat pooja.

Moving forward, Jr NTR was last seen playing the lead role in Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva directorial venture was an action drama featuring the RRR actor in dual roles.

The film revolves around Devara, a chieftain of a coastal village who makes a living by venturing into the seas for smuggling alongside his counterparts. However, after realizing the harsh realities of the smuggled goods, he turns against his associates. The brewing feud between them, Devara’s tactics to outsmart his enemies, and his son’s involvement in the conflict shape the core of the story.

With Jr NTR in the lead role, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Furthermore, Jr NTR is next set to appear in a prominent role in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan.