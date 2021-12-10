Jr NTR and Ram Charan's chemistry during RRR event is friendship goals; SEE PHOTO

Two superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan will soon be sharing screen space in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The trailer of the much talked about film was released recently and promotions for the same are also going on in full swing. A picture recently surfaced on the social media where the two actors can be seen hanging out beside a car, sharing a laugh.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be collaborating on screen for the first time in RRR and the two are usually seen sharing great vibes whenever the two appear for any promotion event. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have recently been active in sharing glimpse of their characters from the film, giving a taste to the views of what’s coming soon. The two will be seen playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram in the anticipated flick. While Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram Bheem, protector of the Gond tribe, Ram Charan will play cop Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is working for the British.

Check out the post below:

Previously Jr NTR and Ram Charan were spotted racing in their luxury cars on the RRR shooting spot in Hyderabad after they wrapped up the shooting for the film on August 26, 2021. While Jr NTR drove his limited edition Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, Ram Charan raced his fashionable red car.

Besides RRR, Ram Charan will also be starring in director Koratala Siva’s upcoming action drama Acharya. The film which is scheduled to release on 4 February 2022 will also cast Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

