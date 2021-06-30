Jr NTR and Ram Charan's new RRR poster gets a quirky twist by Cyberabad Traffic Police; Don't MISS it

RRR new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR taking a fun bike ride, wearing kurta pyjamas, gets a quirky twist by Cyberabad Traffic Police adding a helmet and saying now it is perfect.

Ace director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is one of the biggest and anticipated movies of Indian cinema. The team of RRR is currently busy shooting for the film. Yesterday, to give an update about the shooting process, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR taking a fun bike ride, wearing kurta pyjamas. The poster has been trending ever since yesterday morning and while fans are loving the chemistry of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the Cyberabad Traffic Police think it isn't perfect.

Yes, you read it right and to make it perfect, Cyberabad Traffic Police added helmets to NTR and Ram Charan by morphing the poster. To create awareness about road safety, Cyberabad police shared their version of the RRR poster on Twitter and wrote, "Now it is perfect. Wear Helmet. Be Safe," Well, now this poster is also going viral and the netizens are loving the humour of cops.

Makers of RRR reacted to Cyberabad Traffic Police's post and pointed out that yet another important element that was "still" missing from the poster. The team RRR commented, "Still it's not perfect. The number plate is missing." This hilarious conversation between RRR and Cyberabad Traffic Police has caught the attention of everyone.

RRR is a fictional retelling of two of the legendary freedom fighters of India. In this movie, Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju while Jr. NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actress will be seen opposite Ram Charan, while will be seen in a crucial role. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be playing supporting roles and the music is by MM Keeravani.

The shoot of RRR has almost been completed. Post-production work is also in full swing as Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have already completed dubbing in two languages and will soon complete in other languages. RRR is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.

Credits :Cyberabad Traffic Police

