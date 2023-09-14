Jr NTR and Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan to collaborate on period action movie? Reports

Jr NTR, who will next feature in Koratala Siva’s Devara, might reportedly be partnering with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for a forthcoming project. As per reports, Rahul Sankrityan and Jr NTR are in talks to collaborate on a period action drama. Jr NTR is, of course, at the top of his game after the stupendous success of his last release, SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Therefore, the actor has been choosing his upcoming films carefully, and collaborating with Rahul Sankrityan seems to be the right next step in his career.

Jr NTR and Rahul Sankrityan have been reported to join hands for a forthcoming project

There has been no official confirmation pertaining to the alleged collaboration between Jr NTR and Rahul Sankrityan. But the buzz has it that the RRR actor is interested in collaborating with the filmmaker after he is done with his ongoing commitments. Rahul Sankrityan’s previous film, Shyam Singha Roy, featuring Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian, was well received by the audience. The leads particularly received overwhelming love for their performances in the film.

Reports have it that Rahul Sankrityan has narrated a story to Jr NTR, and the actor is beyond excited with what he has heard. The rumors suggest that the actor has given his approval to the filmmaker to proceed with the film. But it is still too early to get any confirmation on the matter. Mythri Movie Makers is reported to be producing the film, which is expected to be made on a grand scale.

For the uninitiated, other than Shyam Singha Roy, Rahul Sankrityan has also directed Taxiwaala, which featured Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Malavika Nair.

Jr NTR will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara

After the mega success of RRR, Jr NTR is all geared up for Koratala Siva’s Devara. Jr NTR will be facing off against Saif Ali Khan in the film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Prakash Raj. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film. Scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2024, Devera will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

