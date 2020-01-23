Jr NTR and Trivikram’s next film to go on floors soon; Read details

Jr NTR and Trivikram's next film, which has been making headlines for a while, will go on floors in summer.

Jr NTR and Trivikram, who delivered an amazing outing Aravinda Sametha, are now all set to join hands yet again. Reports suggest that the shooting of this project will start from summer, and an official announcement will be made soon. Even before any official update from the makers of the film, speculations are that the film will hit the big screens during Sankranthi next year. Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released for Sankranthi 2020. If his new project is released for Sankranthi, it will undoubtedly a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s RRR, which also has megastar Ram Charan on board is expected to be released in October. The film is set in the pre-independent era, and the story revolves around the life of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 12, 2020

On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released recently. The film had Allu Arjun in the lead role. The movie had huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was jointly produced by S Radhakrishnan and Allu Aravind under the banners Geetha Arts and Hassine Creations. The film is based on a millionaire and his driver's newborns getting exchanged and the drama that follows the goof up.

Credits :123Tollywood

