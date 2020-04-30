Jr NTR and Vamshi Paidipally to join hands for Brindavanam sequel? Find out

Jr NTR and Vamshi Paidipally may join hands to work on the sequel of mega hit movie Brindhavanam.

While we all know that Jr NTR is not a big fan of acting in sequels, new reports suggest that he might join hands with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally to work on a sequel of the duo’s megahit film Brindavanam. When Vamshi approached Jr NTR with the story idea, the actor reportedly was impressed with it and asked the director to work on the full script before nodding to act in the film. Now, buzz is that Vamshi Vaidipally is working on the script for the sequel.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s mega budget movie RRR. The film also has Ram Charan in the lead role. Set in the pre independence era, will be seen as the female lead. The makers of the film recently shared the motion poster of RRR, in which glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first looks were also revealed. It was revealed by the makers that they are working from home to finish some portions during the lockdown days.

Vamshi Paidipally, on the other hand, is also in talks for a movie with Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, the will start working on the film as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Some media reports even suggested that the film will be a mafia-based story and that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in the film. Grapevine had that the film will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :FilmyFocus

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×