Jr NTR attends a family wedding in Hyderabad, Nandamuri Balakrishna joins with his wife and son; VIDEO

Jr NTR was clicked at a family wedding on Sunday night. The actor was accompanied by his brother Kalyan Dhev. He opted for a black ethnic suit for the wedding affair and looked dashing. The RRR actor was seen in his Devara look with a rugged beard and curly hairstyle. He wore a black kurta paired up with matching pants and a vase coat above it.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also joined them with his family at the function. He was spotted with his wife and son at the wedding. The actor also slipped into a white kurta suit. Although, they were all together at a function, the trio didn't get clicked together.

Balakrishna and Jr NTR's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. On the occasion of the Bollywood actor's birthday, his first look was released and received a good response from the audiences. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Next up, he has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors. Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Balakrishna is next set to star in the film Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is set for release on October 19. The film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal. The film had a huge star cast comprising the likes of Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay. Anil Ravipudi is directing the project, who is known for F3: Fun and Frustration, which went on to become a huge commercial success.

