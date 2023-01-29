Jr NTR back in Hyderabad after visiting cousin Taraka Ratna In Bengaluru; PHOTOS

RRR star Jr NTR was spotted in Hyderabad today, after paying a visit to his cousin Taraka Ratna in the hospital in Bengaluru. In the pictures doing rounds on social media, he can be seen posing in a white shirt and black trousers. Jr NTR was accompanied by Ram Kalyan, who was seen donning a blur shirt, along with black denim. For the unaware, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was hospitalized a couple of days ago after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to reports, he collapsed during a political rally in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and was rushed to the hospital immediately. The hospital health bulletin reads, "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27 January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. He was transferred to NH via road at 1 am on 28th January. On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols. He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days." Nandamuri Balakrishna also paid a visit to the hospital and said that there is nothing to worry about.