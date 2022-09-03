Jr NTR on bad phase in film industry; Says 'need to accept challenge & make better films' at Brahmastra event

Jr NTR graced as the chief guest for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's special event of Brahmastra, which took place on Saturday night in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, the actor lauded Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli for bridging the gap between the Hindi and South film industries. He also added as the film industry they will have to make better films for audiences.

Speaking about the film industry, the South star said, "We perform better when we are under pressure. The pressure is good. The industry in total needs to accept this challenge and make good, better films for the audience. Not putting anybody down here. Let's accept the challenge." Wishing Brahmastra all the luck, he further added, "I pray to God that Brahmastra truly comes out as the Brahmastra of the Indian film industry."

Jr NTR also added that Karan Johara and RRR director SS Rajamouli have united the Indian film industry. To note, SS Rajamouli is presenting the Telugu version of Brahmastra. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

Jr NTR has extended an apology to his fans after the much-awaited pre-release event for Brahmastra in Hyderabad got cancelled last minute tonight. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the event was cancelled as it did not get a go-ahead from the police.

It is touted as the most expensive Indian film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse