Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule worth a whopping price; See PHOTOS

Tollywood actor Jr NTR is passionate about cars and he has several top-end cars in his garage. The actor has now grabbed the headlines with his new swanky car, which has become the talk of the town. The actor got his hands on the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule and became the first Indian to own it. Currently, photos of his car are going viral.

Jr NTR has become the proud owner of the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule model. It costs Rs 3.16 crore in India. The swanky car was launched recently in India, which made the Aravinda Sametha actor the first Indian customer to own the new model of Lamborghini Urus. Jr NTR's car looks stunning in matte black and red. Take a look at the photos here:

This morning, Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad after wrapping a long schedule of RRR in Ukraine. He was spotted at the Hyderabad airport by paparazzi looking all cool in a casual outfit. With this schedule, Jr NTR has wrapped his shoot for RRR.

RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s famous freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. RRR boasts some of the popular actors from different lingual industries such as , , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. RRR is slated to release all across the world on October 13, 2021, ahead of Dussehra.