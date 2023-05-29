Jr NTR begins prep for Devara in gym; Workout sessions on vacation proves he's man of dedication

Jr NTR's next Devara with director Koratala Siva is one of the anticipated and awaited movies. Every single buzz about this film often goes viral on social media. Now, a photo of the actor from the gym as he begins prepping for Devara has taken the internet by fire.

Jr NTR's personal trainer took to Instagram and shared a photo with the actor as he flaunted his muscles in the gym. The actor has begun his physical transformation journey for his upcoming film Devara. Despite being on vacation with his family, he made sure to work out in the gym. The actor is training for Devara even during vacation and proved he is a man of dedication.

The Nandamuri fans are super excited to see his look for Siva Koratala's directorial. The photo is currently going viral on Twitter.

Taking to Instagram, Jr NTR's trainer shared a photo from the gym and wrote, "DEVARA at work". Home or away, once the prep starts nothing can come in the way. Away on a holiday but DEDICATION is on point. @jrntr."

Check out Jr NTR's photo as begins Devara prep in gym here:



On Sunday night, Jr NTR was clicked with his wife Pranathi and kids Bhargav and Abhay. However, it is not known where the actor is currently holidaying as he flew to an undisclosed location for vacation.

About Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. As a birthday treat to fans, the first look of Jr NTR from the film was released and looks menacing, fierce, and raw, clad in a lungi with a blood-soaked axe. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production design team. Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich has come on board for the film.