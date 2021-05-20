Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan introduces him as mighty & intense Komaram Bheem; Mahesh Babu wishes him success
Jr NTR turns a year older today, May 20 and social media is filled with best wishes for the RRR actor. Who's who from the Tollywood film industry is sending love and heartfelt birthday wishes to NTR. Ram Charan took to Twitter and penned a sweet birthday note for his RRR co-star and also shared his new character poster from the film. Ram Charan wrote, "Meet my dearest @tarak999 as the mighty and intense #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie. He's a rebel with a cause. Happy Birthday, Brother!."
Superstar Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, shared a throwback photo of him with the birthday boy and wrote, "wishing you happiness in abundance always. take care brother." Ajay Devgn, who is also a part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film wished Jr NTR by sharing his new character poster from RRR. Ajay wrote, "The kind-hearted rebel #KomaramBheem is here! Here's @tarak9999 in his intense avatar from #RRRMovie. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday."
Meanwhile, as a birthday gift, the Telugu star who is currently recovering from COVID-19, has asked his fans to stay indoors. "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules," said the actor in a statement.
On the work front, besides magnum opus RRR, Jr NTR is reuniting with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. It is a Pan-India project and will go on floors this year.
Here's wishing Jr NTR a very Happy 38th birthday!
