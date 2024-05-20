Jr NTR Birthday: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun send heartfelt birthday wishes to RRR star

Superstar Jr NTR turned a year older, and the Devara actor is celebrating his 41st birthday today (May 20). On this special occasion, his friends and colleagues from the film fraternity have been showering him with warm birthday wishes.

His RRR co-star, Ram Charan, also did not let go of the opportunity to wish the dashing actor on his special day. Read the complete story to know more about it.

Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun extend birthday wishes to Jr NTR

Today is indeed a very special day for all Jr NTR fans, as the Janatha Garage actor is celebrating his 41st birthday today. Social media seems to be flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes for him.

Taking the opportunity, several famous personalities from the film fraternity, including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR's former co-star Ram Charan, extended sweet birthday wishes for him.

Mahesh Babu took to his official X (formerly called Twitter) account to share a heartfelt note for the Simhadri actor. He wrote, “Happy birthday, @tarak9999! Wishing you a year full of joy and success!”

Similarly, Allu Arjun posted a birthday wish and also praised Devara’s new song, Fear. He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day, Bava... FEAR is FIRE (Fire emojis)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out their X’s post below!

Advertisement

Last but not least was the special wish from Jr NTR’s former co-star from the blockbuster RRR. Sharing a picture of both, Ram Charan wrote, “Happiest birthday to my dearest @tarak9999’’. Check out the post below.

Such a heartwarming picture of the duo, perhaps from the sets of RRR. Right?

What's next for Jr NTR?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, with Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on October 10, 2024.

Apart from Devara, his collaboration with Salaar director Prashanth Neel is set to commence filming in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police hops on to viral Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Ranga’ trend from Aavesham; adds safety twist to it and it's unmissable